More than 58,000 lives remembered with The Wall That Heals

Students were given a tour of The Wall That Heals before it officially begins its tour, commemorating the lives lost in the Vietnam War. (Source: WIS)

A unique opportunity awaits you to see the traveling exhibit honoring the Americans who served and sacrificed during the Vietnam War.

Honoring the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War, The Wall That Heals bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. It provides an opportunity for veterans, families and the greater community to honor lost loved ones and friends, and is especially important for citizens who may never be able to visit The Wall in our nation’s capital.

Camden is the only South Carolina location on The Wall That Heals 2018 tour schedule.

Everyone is invited to the free event in Historic Camden located at 222 Broad Street. The five-day event runs from Thursday, May 3 to Sunday, May 6 with daily ceremonies on site.

The kickoff of The Wall That Heals tour will definitely get your attention. Anyone with a motorcycle is invited to be part of the escort of The Wall That Heals' trailer, led by American Legion Riders. They’ll leave from Thunder Tower Harley Davidson at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 2, arriving at Historic Camden at approximately 10 a.m.

The new replica is 375 feet in length, stands 7.5 feet tall, and travels with new educational exhibits, providing a 24-hour, multi-day experience and educational opportunity for local schools and organizations on the history of the Vietnam era.

The exhibit includes The Wall That Heals and a mobile Education Center comprised of digital displays of photos of service members whose names are on The Wall, letters and memorabilia representative of items left at The Wall in D.C., and a map of Vietnam and a chronological overview of the Vietnam War. The exhibits tell the story of the Vietnam War, the wall itself and the era surrounding the conflict, and are designed to put American experiences in Vietnam in a historical and cultural context.

American Legion Post #17 with support from the City of Camden, Kershaw County government, Historic Camden, Kershaw County School District, VFW, Marine Corps League and Navy League are hosting The Wall That Heals, the official traveling scaled replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

