DETAILS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is this Saturday! Here's how you can watch it.

The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)

The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

Royal watchers and lovers of romance and good TV will be glued to every screen possible to catch a glimpse of the nuptials. Here's every place you can watch it.

You can watch with us LIVE on WIS News 10 beginning with coverage at 4:30 a.m. You can also watch it with other Midlands royal watchers at the Columbiana Grande Theater - Palmetto Weekend has more details.

Their wedding will feature 2,640 guests, including members from the public, the couple announced in April.

The couple has asked that 1,200 people, from all corners of the UK be selected by Lord Lieutenants, include young people who have shown strong leadership and those who have served their communities. pic.twitter.com/aIraJiXg6B — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 2, 2018

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle would like their wedding day to be shaped to allow members of the public to share in the joy and the fun of the day. They have today given further details how public guests will be involved in the celebrations on May 19. pic.twitter.com/V62uqRW8m0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 2, 2018

NBC: Coverage begins at 4:30 a.m. ET with TODAY. Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie will report live from Windsor Castle, and the network promises "an exclusive vantage point" overlooking the venue.

PBS: The network will show the wedding in its entirety, preluded by a five-part nightly series beginning May 14.

CBS: The network will begin their coverage at 4 a.m. Anchors on the scene will be Gayle King, Kevin Frazier from Entertainment Tonight, and Tina Brown.

BBC America: For cable subscribers who can't imagine watching this any other way, the U.S. offshoot will air and stream the wedding. The livestream link can be found here.

Alexi is a well-known portrait photographer, and photographed Prince Harry and Ms. Markle last year at Frogmore House, Windsor, to mark the news of their engagement. pic.twitter.com/p42g8QRjmY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 13, 2018

The couple announced their engagement late last year. The couple asked that in lieu of gifts, well-wishers can donate the monies to charity as a show of goodwill.

In the meantime, you can spend your week with the following royal wedding fun:

We can't wait for Saturday!

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.