Fairfield County Sheriffs continue search for missing man who needs medical assistance

Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is continuing to look for a missing 61-year-old man who needs medical assistance.

Randolph Wise reportedly walked away from his residence on Jujube Drive on Monday, April 30 at 5 p.m. This residence is in the Ridgeway area near the Ridgeway Motel.

Officers say that Wise has several medical issues that include seizures. He also has a history of falling and tripping.

Wise may have a mental impairment and may be acting irrationally, according to law enforcement reports. Wise was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve pullover, blue jeans, and black Nike shoes with a green Nike “check" on them.

If you see Wise or have information about him, you're asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.

