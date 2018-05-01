Springdale police capture hissing suspect in church burglary

The suspect caused some damage in the church. (Source: Facebook)

The Springdale Police Department responded to an unusual call on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to a church for a suspected burglary.

"The scene was interesting as it appeared that the suspect accessed the inside of the fellowship hall through the air vent and then accessed the kitchen," police said. "The suspect could be heard hiding in the kitchen as he wedged himself behind the counter with nowhere to go."

The officer closed in on the suspect and the suspect reportedly gave out a loud hiss. According to police, he was a known burglary suspect, Awesome Opossum.

The creature was safely trapped.

Later in the day, officers found another "known fella" in the area. Rocky Raccoon was caught trying to steal someone’s trash. He got away though, so be on the lookout.

