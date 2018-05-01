FBI warns of predators sending packages to young girls in SC

The FBI is investigating reports of inappropriate packages being sent to young girls in three Southern states, including in South Carolina.

Agents say the packages included food and a letter from someone signed "Atur Bhuck." They were sent to the girls' elementary schools through the mail.

In the letter, the writer says he's 14-years-old, mentally disabled, and a target of bullying. The packages were from an address in Texas for girls in South Carolina, Alabama, and Virginia.

"The FBI regularly shares information about potential threats through a variety of means to better enable state and local law enforcement agencies to protect the communities they serve," a spokesperson with FBI Columbia said. "As always, we urge the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to law enforcement. At this time we are not aware of any specific and credible threat to our communities in South Carolina."

The FBI is investigating these incidents. Their statement reads:

PREDATOR ALERT: The FBI and the Alabama Fusion Center report that children living in the Southeast, including Alabama, have received unsolicited packages containing food and a letter signed “Atur Bhuck of Santa Fe, NM” as well as visitor’s packages from New Jersey. Just this week, two Phenix City, Alabama girls received the packages which addressed to them in care of their elementary school. In the letters, “Bhuck” wrote that he was 14 years old, mentally disabled and a target of bullying. He asked the girls to write him at either of these email addresses, atur.bhuck@gmail.com or atur.bhuck@aol.com. The FBI reports that the IP address of the Gmail account appears to originate from Houston, Texas and that more than 50 New Jersey visitor’s packages were ordered from that address for minor girls in Alabama, South Carolina, and Virginia. Each order included the name of the girl and the address of the elementary school she attends. The same IP address has also appeared on websites discussing girls’ underwear and types of music to listen to when he visits his pen pal in Phenix City, Alabama. Be aware, be vigilant and make sure your children are aware. Contact the District Attorney’s Office at (334) 222-2513 if you suspect your child has been targeted or with any concerns.

Copyright 2018 WIS via CNN. All rights reserved.