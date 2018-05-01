Orangeburg man charged after stabbing himself

Zachariah Smith was charged for lying to police. (Source: Orangeburg Police)

An Orangeburg man is charged after police say he lied about being stabbed by his girlfriend, according to the Times and Democrat of Orangeburg.

Officers say Zachariah Smith actually stabbed himself Saturday after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend.

They say Smith already had outstanding warrants.

He now faces one charge each of first-degree domestic violence and filing a false report of a felony.

