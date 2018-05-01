Tractor trailer crash closes all I-26WB lanes, detour in place

A tractor trailer crash on I-26 Westbound has closed all lanes to traffic near Exit 66 in Newberry County.

The accident happened around 4:50 a.m., according to SCDOT.

There are no reported injuries.

A detour is in place at mile marker 66 to HWY 76, then HWY 66 back on at mile marker 60.

Expect delays in the area.

