Tractor trailer crash closes all I-26WB lanes, detour in place

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A tractor trailer crash on I-26 Westbound has closed all lanes to traffic near Exit 66 in Newberry County.

The accident happened around 4:50 a.m., according to SCDOT.

There are no reported injuries. 

A detour is in place at mile marker 66 to HWY 76, then HWY 66 back on at mile marker 60.

Expect delays in the area.

WIS will continue to update this story. 

