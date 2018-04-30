Orangeburg County crash turns fatal after driver succumbs to injuries

A driver has died after a collision in Orangeburg County where the victim was transported to two hospitals before succumbing to their injuries.

The crash occurred on April 28 at 10:59 p.m. on US 178 near Millwood Farm Road. A 2007 Cadillac four-door was attempting to turn onto US 178 and head westbound when it sideswiped a 2011 Ford four-door that was also traveling westbound.

After contact, the Ford drove off the right side of the road, striking a ditch and culvert.

The victim was initially transported by EMS to a regional medical center in Orangeburg County before being airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia. That victim succumbed to their injuries on April 30.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.