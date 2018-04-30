LCSD: Man sought after using stolen bank card

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who attempted make a purchase with a stolen bank card.

Officials say a woman reported her purse was stolen from her car which was parked at the Lake Murray Dam on April 22. Later that day, a man attempted to make a purchase from a Walgreens located on Broad River Road.

If you have any information about this man's identity, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.