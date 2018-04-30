SO SWEET! Air Force uncle, niece showcase special bond in this sweet reunion

Natalie Watts, a first-grader at Satchel Ford Elementary School in Columbia, is very close with her uncle, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Kelly Hardee. (Source: Chelsey Watts)

One Midlands elementary school student got a surprise visit from her hero uncle on Monday.

Natalie Watts, a first-grader at Satchel Ford Elementary School in Columbia, is very close with her uncle, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Kelly Hardee.

Affectionately known as Kiki, the pair have a special bond. Natalie has to live with her uncle for two while he was stationed in Guam while her brother had a bone marrow transplant due to relapsed leukemia, her mom Chelsey Watts said.

"He is like her second dad and she missed him greatly," Watts said.

On Monday, Chief Master Sgt. Hardee surprised his niece at school following his six-month deployment overseas.

The video shows Hardee waving to his niece just before she ran into his arms - mom watching and capturing the moment on video, of course. The pair were later spotted walking hand and hand while catching up.

So sweet - welcome home, Chief Master Sgt. Hardee!

