Lexington Police searching for larceny suspect - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington Police searching for larceny suspect

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
This suspect is wanted for larceny for allegedly stealing a store computer from behind the counter of a Walmart on Sunset Boulevard. (Source: Lexington Police Department) This suspect is wanted for larceny for allegedly stealing a store computer from behind the counter of a Walmart on Sunset Boulevard. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for larceny on March 28.

The suspect, shown in surveillance footage, can be seen stealing a store computer from behind the counter of a Walmart on Sunset Boulevard. 

The suspect is described as a white male and was wearing glasses with short hair and a white polo and jeans. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Alternatively, you may contact Detective Heath directly at 803-951-4642.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

