Lexington Police searching for larceny suspect

This suspect is wanted for larceny for allegedly stealing a store computer from behind the counter of a Walmart on Sunset Boulevard. (Source: Lexington Police Department)

The Lexington Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for larceny on March 28.

The suspect, shown in surveillance footage, can be seen stealing a store computer from behind the counter of a Walmart on Sunset Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a white male and was wearing glasses with short hair and a white polo and jeans.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Alternatively, you may contact Detective Heath directly at 803-951-4642.

