Vigil to be held for Sumter woman killed in apartment complex

A vigil will be held on Tuesday night for a woman who was killed in a Sumter apartment complex.

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Alonzo Shaw for allegedly killing Louis Smith. Their two-year-old child was in the apartment when she died.

The child was not hurt. According to police, Shaw is the child's father.

The vigil was originally planned for Monday. But it will now be held on Tuesday at 8p.m. at Friendship Apartments.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.