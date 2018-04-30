A sheriff is blaming the 'lenient criminal justice system' and a - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

A sheriff is blaming the 'lenient criminal justice system' and a judge for this man's most recent arrest

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Tyreek Lorenzo Bush-Robinson (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) Tyreek Lorenzo Bush-Robinson (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews is not surprised that a man they've previously dealt with has been arrested once again after deputies say he sped away during a traffic checkpoint stop.

Tyreek Lorenzo Bush-Robinson, 22, is with failure to stop for a blue light and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

“We were very confident that we would be dealing again with Bush-Robinson," Matthews said in a statement. "His actions once again endangered innocent people and resulted in the destruction of private property. 'Catch and release' is still with us.”

Bush-Robinson was stopped at a checkpoint at the intersection of Dupont Boulevard and Burdell Road on April 28 when South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers reportedly smelled marijuana coming from his car.

When asked about the smell, Matthews said, Bush-Robinson took off. Bush-Robinson was captured a short time later after crashing his car in the Bridle Ridge Apartments.

Matthews said Bush-Robinson has been a big benefactor to what he calls the "lenient criminal justice system" because of a judge he's previously criticized.

Bush-Robinson was placed before Judge Alison Lee in July 2017. Matthews says Judge Lee had the opportunity to sentence him to 4 to 8 years on a number of charges, including numerous vehicle break-ins and possession of a stolen firearm. But, a statement from the suspect's attorney moved Judge Lee to tears. She sentenced him to time served - which was 8 1/2 months - plus three years probation. 

"Judge Lee did a great disservice to the victims of these crimes and now Bush-Robinson is in trouble once again," Matthews said.

Bush-Robinson was taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he was later given an $8,000 bond.

