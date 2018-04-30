A 'partially-clothed' man forced the lockdown to 2 Lexington Co. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

A 'partially-clothed' man forced the lockdown to 2 Lexington Co. schools Monday

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

For a short time Monday morning, two Lexington School District Two schools were under lockdown because a 'partially-clothed' man was spotted running around the school's campus. 

A school district spokesperson confirmed that both Airport High School and Fulmer Middle School were on a brief locked due to a man in the area. 

According to an incident report from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to an area near Airport High after calls for a suspicious person were made. They later found the suspect lying down in a wooded area wearing only his red boxers. 

When the man identified himself to deputies, he said he was running away from a "bigger situation" at a bar and three other guys. He did not elaborate with responding law enforcement, who wrote in the report that the man seemed "very confused." He also did not know where his clothes were. 

The man was not arrested and the safety precautions have since been lifted. The was taken to the hospital without incident for further examination. 

The name of the nude man has not been released and it's unclear what he's been charged with or why he was naked. 

Check back for more updates. 

Editor's note: A previous version of the story had that the unnamed suspect was naked and had been arrested, per the school district spokesperson. None of that information was correct and has been corrected. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

