Midlands police departments collect hundreds of pounds of prescription pills

Lexington Police Department collected several hundred pounds of prescription medication on National Drug Take Back Day. (Source: Lexington Police Twitter)

Sumter Police Department collected 140 pounds of prescription pills as part of National Take Back Day on Saturday. (Source: Sumter Police Department Facebook)

Local police departments collected hundreds of pounds of unused prescription drugs on National Drug Take Back Day over the weekend.

The Sumter Police Department collected 140 pounds of prescription pills on Saturday. The Lexington Police Department also collected several hundred pounds of medication.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration holds this national event to dispose of drugs and help prevent them from getting into the wrong hands. There were several drop-off locations in the Midlands, including local police stations.

6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs in 2015, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The study showed that a majority of abused prescription drugs came from family and friends of those using.

Nearly 500 tons of medication is collected nationwide and over 4,000 law enforcement officers participate during each Take Back Day.

Sumter Police will continue to accept unused prescriptions at their current headquarters, 107 E. Hampton Ave. Lexington Police Department also has a drug collection unit in their lobby.

Both drop off locations are open during business hours.

