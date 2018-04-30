Midlands police departments collect hundreds of pounds of prescr - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands police departments collect hundreds of pounds of prescription pills

Midlands police departments collect hundreds of pounds of prescription pills

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Sumter Police Department collected 140 pounds of prescription pills as part of National Take Back Day on Saturday. (Source: Sumter Police Department Facebook) Sumter Police Department collected 140 pounds of prescription pills as part of National Take Back Day on Saturday. (Source: Sumter Police Department Facebook)
Lexington Police Department collected several hundred pounds of prescription medication on National Drug Take Back Day. (Source: Lexington Police Twitter) Lexington Police Department collected several hundred pounds of prescription medication on National Drug Take Back Day. (Source: Lexington Police Twitter)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Local police departments collected hundreds of pounds of unused prescription drugs on National Drug Take Back Day over the weekend.

The Sumter Police Department collected 140 pounds of prescription pills on Saturday. The Lexington Police Department also collected several hundred pounds of medication. 

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration holds this national event to dispose of drugs and help prevent them from getting into the wrong hands. There were several drop-off locations in the Midlands, including local police stations. 

6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs in 2015, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The study showed that a majority of abused prescription drugs came from family and friends of those using.

Nearly 500 tons of medication is collected nationwide and over 4,000 law enforcement officers participate during each Take Back Day.

Sumter Police will continue to accept unused prescriptions at their current headquarters, 107 E. Hampton Ave. Lexington Police Department also has a drug collection unit in their lobby.

Both drop off locations are open during business hours.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:55 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:55:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:57 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:06 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly