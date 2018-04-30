Overnight shooting leaves one wounded and plenty of questions for investigators

Lexington County sheriff's deputies are investigating an overnight shooting that left one injured.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, that shooting happened at the intersection of Varn Road and Calico Court.

One man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is being cooperative in the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

