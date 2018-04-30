This little girl's spirit after tough battle with brain cancer will live on -- through the zoo's baby giraffe!

Amelia, 8, died of brain cancer four years ago. She spent her last day that she could walk getting a behind the scenes tour of the zoo. (Source: Samantha Attaway)

Four years ago, 8-year-old Amelia Attaway passed away after a long and difficult battle with brain cancer. On one of her last days on this Earth, she was given the opportunity most kids would never forget -- a behind the scenes look at Riverbanks Zoo.

Now, with the help of an auction put on by the zoo, Amelia's spirit will never be forgotten.

Weeks ago, the zoo's giraffe gave birth to a calf. Naturally, the zoo wanted the public to get in on the action of naming the calf and put on an auction.

Well, with a $5,000 bid, Amelia's family will receive the honor of naming the new calf after Amelia.

"I could not think of a better memorial for my daughter then naming a giraffe after her," Amelia's mother, Samantha Attaway said. "It's really hard to know to remember a child. Cemeteries, gravestones just don't seem appropriate. You just really have to remember the love that a child has for everything in life."

Every cent of the money goes towards giraffe conservation, which the new baby giraffe will play a large role in as giraffes are facing a dramatic population decrease in the wild. They were uplisted to 'Vulnerable' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List in November of 2016.

