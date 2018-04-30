Woman, 36, identified as victim in triple-car fatal crash in Lexington

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a 36-year-old woman that died in a triple-car crash on North Lake Drive on Sunday night.

According to Fisher, Jessica H. Kirby died at a nearby hospital from injuries sustained in the crash that happened around 7 p.m.

Kirby was the passenger of a Ford pick-up truck that lost control, crossed the center line, hit another car, and flipped over, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Debris from the Ford hit another car as well.

Kirby, Fisher said, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.

The driver of the Ford remains in serious condition at last check.

No one else was seriously injured.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

