All lanes back open after construction causes delays on I-26EB

All lanes are back open after construction work caused delays on I-26 Eastbound Monday morning.

The backup was between Exit 102 at Lake Murray Blvd and Exit 106 at St. Andrews Road.

There are currently no lanes closed to traffic, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation. But continue to expect delays in the area.

