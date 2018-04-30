One person hurt in Lake Shore Village apartment shooting

The Columbia Police Department is investigating shots fired at Lake Shore Village Apartments. One person was hurt in the incident.

The incident happened at the 7600th block of Garners Ferry Road around 5 a.m.

#CPDInvestigates: Shooting incident at the 7600 block of Garner's Ferry Rd. Lake Shore Village Apts. Male victim. Officers are working to gather additional information. pic.twitter.com/8azJVkgxWs — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 30, 2018

At least one male was shot several times and is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries, according to CPD. There is no known suspect at this time. CPD Chief William Holbrook updated on this story, saying that shootings are under reported.

UPDATE: press conference from @ColumbiaPDSC Chief, gives update on shooting at Lake Shore Village Apartments off of Garners Ferry. Full press conference below. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/uTLosTCaW8 — Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) April 30, 2018

One man who lives nearby said that he's afraid to walk out of his front door.

Interview with a man who says he lives nearby. Told me “I don’t want to walk out my front door and get shot” @ColumbiaPDSC still investigating this shooting. Their chief tells me they haven’t had particular problems with these apts, but says gunshots often under reported. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/7ZjoHLNa82 — Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) April 30, 2018

