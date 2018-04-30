FIRST ALERT: Threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms continue

FIRST ALERT WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS:

First Alert for heavy rain today through Friday

Periods of showers/rain/thunderstorms and VERY Muggy

Severe weather threat is LOW

Heavy rain will lead to local flooding in some areas

Our wet, very humid weather pattern continues into day two as Low pressure in the eastern Gulf continues to push a tremendous amount of tropical moisture into the state.

A strong mid-May sun will peek through the clouds and will help spark off widespread showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times and a gusty thunderstorm is also possible.

Along with the periods of rain, it will be extremely humid and muggy into the weekend.

Low pressure off the west coast of Florida is s l o w l y moving to the north...this means rain and lots of it for us over the next several days. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/PGTwsgLPSl — Tim Miller (@TimMillerSC) May 15, 2018

BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

Rainfall will be impressive. 1-2” of rain per day is possible with rain totals reaching 4-5” or higher in some spots by the end of the weekend. Local flooding is possible each day. We'll continue to watch for possible flooding watches and warnings.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms. High in the lower 80s. Rain chance 70%

Tonight: Cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Lows upper 60s. Rain chance 50%

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 80s. Rain chance 70%

Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms. High middle 80s. Rain chance 60%

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.