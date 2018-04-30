FIRST ALERT: Threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms continue - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms continue

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
By Dominic Brown, Chief Meteorologist
By Von Gaskin, Meteorologist
By Kevin Arnone, Meteorologist
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS:

  • First Alert for heavy rain today through Friday
  • Periods of showers/rain/thunderstorms and VERY Muggy
  • Severe weather threat is LOW
  • Heavy rain will lead to local flooding in some areas

Our wet, very humid weather pattern continues into day two as Low pressure in the eastern Gulf continues to push a tremendous amount of tropical moisture into the state. 

A strong mid-May sun will peek through the clouds and will help spark off widespread showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times and a gusty thunderstorm is also possible.

Along with the periods of rain, it will be extremely humid and muggy into the weekend.

Rainfall will be impressive. 1-2” of rain per day is possible with rain totals reaching 4-5” or higher in some spots by the end of the weekend. Local flooding is possible each day. We'll continue to watch for possible flooding watches and warnings.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms.  High in the lower 80s.  Rain chance 70%

Tonight: Cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms.  Lows upper 60s.  Rain chance 50%

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms.  Highs lower  80s.  Rain chance 70%

Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms.  High middle 80s.  Rain chance 60%

 

