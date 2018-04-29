Lexington County flea market invaded through ceiling, suspect wanted

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect wanted for breaking into Barnyard Flea Market through the ceiling on April 21.

The suspect, who can be seen dropping into the front lobby on surveillance footage, kicked out the ceiling tiles, causing approximately $3,000 in damage, according to officials.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.