Memories abound at Pineview Elementary's 50th and final anniversary

Pineview Elementary celebrated 50 years as a learning institution before closing for good this summer to merge with a new school. (Source: WIS)

Hundreds of people came out to Pineview Elementary Saturday afternoon to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

This also marks the final year the school will be in its current facility.

As part of the celebration, Pineview Elementary asked community members to share their memories of the school throughout the years.

Community members sent in old class pictures, and newspaper articles which were displayed for everyone to see.

One such couple met each other while attending Pineview Elementary.

“It was in the third grade when I was really like, man, that’s a cute little brown eyed girl and she’s in my class," Mitch Brown, who met his wife at the school said. "There’s a picture of us in Mrs. Fraylick’s third-grade class where I was trying to sneak a kiss from her.”

The picture was on display at the celebration. It also included how he asked his wife Lorie to marry him on school grounds where it all started.

“You never know when you’re going to meet the one that’s going to be there," Brown said. "You may have already met them.”

Don Ackerman, a former principal for Pineview Elementary also attended the celebration.

“32 years. You make so many memories with parents and teachers and students...it really gives you a lifetime of memories,” Ackerman said.

The current facility opened it’s doors in 1968 and will close them for the last time this summer.

The school will be closed for the upcoming school year and will merge with B.C. Grammar No.1.

Principal Davis Sims of Pineview Elementary says merging the two schools will provide great opportunities for the kids, such as a larger space for learning and a new library.

“There will be people who are sad because we’re leaving something that’s been a part of the community for 50 years, but at the same time we’re moving to a new opportunity to be bigger and better,” Sims said.

Sims says both school staffs have already met and planned goals for the next school year.

