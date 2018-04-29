Traffic crash closes Lexington Kohl's parking entrance

A crash on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington closed down the entrance to the parking lot of Kohl's on April 29. (Source: Lexington Police Department)

A vehicle collision at the entrance to Kohl's on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington has caused the entrance to the parking lot to be closed while the crash is assessed, according to the Lexington Police Twitter account.

TRAFFIC ALERT - The entrance to Kohl’s on Sunset Blvd. is closed due to a collision. Please be alert for emergency personnel and vehicles in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/DkiLszsvLD — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) April 29, 2018

LPD advises that drivers should beware of responding units in the area.

