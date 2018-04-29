Lexington County Coroner identifies 21-year-old woman as victim in early Sunday morning crash

The Lexington County Coroner has identified a young Simpsonville woman as the victim of a fatal collision that happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 26.

The coroner said Sarah Helen Shelf, 21, died at the scene of the collision.

The incident happened at about 12:45 a.m. on Interstate 26 EB near mile marker 92. Officials say Shelf was driving on the interstate when her car left the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert causing her car to overturn.

Although Shelf was reportedly wearing a seatbelt, the coroner said she was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries she received in the collision.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

