Two transported to hospital after Richland County home invasion

Richland County deputies are investigating a home invasion that sent two people to the hospital Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a home on the 800 block of Chinquapin Road at about 9:30 p.m. Once on scene, five victims who live in the home told deputies that four unknown black men forced their way into the home.

The suspects showed a handgun and assaulted multiple victims before stealing two cell phones and fleeing the scene.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

