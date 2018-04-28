One dead in motorcycle crash on Two Notch Road

The Richland County Coroner's Office is responding to a vehicle crash on Two Notch Road near Polo Road. (Source: WIS)

One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with the front of a passenger vehicle just before 8 p.m. on Two Notch Road near Polo Road.

A motorcycle, traveling north on Two Notch Road, lost control and struck the front of a four-door Nissan as it pulled onto Two Notch Road from a private drive.

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Richland County Coroner's Office confirmed their response, but have not released the identity of the deceased at this time.

The female driver of the Nissan was transported with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.