Gamecocks hitting open market as UDFA after NFL Draft

The University of South Carolina only had one player taken in the NFL Draft as Hayden Hurst was made the Baltimore Ravens' first-round pick.

However, rounds two through seven all came and went without any other Gamecocks players being drafted, but that doesn't mean their NFL dreams come to a close. Instead, they now have the freedom to sign with whom they choose if they're offered the opportunity as rookie undrafted free agents. Reports of said deals for USC players began to come in immediately after the draft ended.

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly signed CB Chris Lammons

More UDFAs: QB Kyle Allen to the #Panthers. ... #Bama CB Tony Brown to the #Chargers. ... #ND RB Josh Adams agreed to terms with the #Eagles ... Chris Lammons from South Carolina goes to the #Falcons — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2018

OL Cory Helms and DT Taylor Stallworth have both reportedly signed with the New Orleans Saints

Excited to sign with the @Saints !! It’s on. Blessed to get this opportunity! — Cory Helms (@CoryHelms7251) April 28, 2018

Taylor Stallworth (DT, South Carolina) just agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints... Really likes the opportunity there. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) April 28, 2018

The Oakland Raiders have reportedly signed CB Jamarcus King

Headed to Oakland ??????! All I need is opportunity. #ThankGod! — VLONE?? (@Mark_Kingg) April 29, 2018

OL Alan Knott has reportedly signed with the San Francisco 49ers

DL Dante Sawyer has reportedly signed with the Kansas City Chiefs

LB Skai Moore, who some viewed as a draftable linebacker, reportedly has signed with the Indianapolis Colts

South Carolina LB Skai Moore, a University School product in South Florida, intends to sign with the Colts. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) April 29, 2018

There is no word yet on other players and these deals are still unconfirmed by the teams, so details could change.

