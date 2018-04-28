Gamecocks hitting open market as UDFA after NFL Draft - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks hitting open market as UDFA after NFL Draft

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: TheBigSpur.com) (Source: TheBigSpur.com)
(WIS) -

The University of South Carolina only had one player taken in the NFL Draft as Hayden Hurst was made the Baltimore Ravens' first-round pick. 

However, rounds two through seven all came and went without any other Gamecocks players being drafted, but that doesn't mean their NFL dreams come to a close. Instead, they now have the freedom to sign with whom they choose if they're offered the opportunity as rookie undrafted free agents. Reports of said deals for USC players began to come in immediately after the draft ended.

  • The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly signed CB Chris Lammons
  • OL Cory Helms and DT Taylor Stallworth have both reportedly signed with the New Orleans Saints
  • The Oakland Raiders have reportedly signed CB Jamarcus King
  • OL Alan Knott has reportedly signed with the San Francisco 49ers
  • DL Dante Sawyer has reportedly signed with the Kansas City Chiefs
  • LB Skai Moore, who some viewed as a draftable linebacker, reportedly has signed with the Indianapolis Colts

There is no word yet on other players and these deals are still unconfirmed by the teams, so details could change. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly