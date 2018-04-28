One person dead after fatal Saturday afternoon collision in Calhoun County

One person in Calhoun County died on Saturday after being involved in a car crash.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision happened just before 2 p.m. on SC Highway 33 – Cameron Road – just outside of the town of Cameron.

The driver of a Ford Explorer was traveling north on Hwy 33 when they ran off the right side of the roadway before overturning in a ditch.

Troopers say the driver was wearing a seatbelt, however, they died at the scene of the collision from their injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released by the coroner’s office at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP. Check back for updates.

