Family hopes to name new Riverbanks Zoo giraffe after deceased 8 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Family hopes to name new Riverbanks Zoo giraffe after deceased 8-year-old

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Jenna Cisneros, Reporter
Connect
Amelia, 8, died of brain cancer four years ago. She spent her last day that she could walk getting a behind the scenes tour of the zoo. (Source: Samantha Attaway) Amelia, 8, died of brain cancer four years ago. She spent her last day that she could walk getting a behind the scenes tour of the zoo. (Source: Samantha Attaway)
Amelia, 8, died of brain cancer four years ago. She spent her last day that she could walk getting a behind the scenes tour of the zoo. (Source: Samantha Attaway) Amelia, 8, died of brain cancer four years ago. She spent her last day that she could walk getting a behind the scenes tour of the zoo. (Source: Samantha Attaway)
Amelia, 8, died of brain cancer four years ago. She spent her last day that she could walk getting a behind the scenes tour of the zoo. (Source: Samantha Attaway) Amelia, 8, died of brain cancer four years ago. She spent her last day that she could walk getting a behind the scenes tour of the zoo. (Source: Samantha Attaway)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Riverbanks Zoo celebrated the arrival of a newborn giraffe calf in early April and has since opened up an auction for people to bid on the opportunity to name her! One family is trying to raise enough money to name the calf after their deceased child, Amelia, who died four years ago from brain cancer.

"The timing is absolutely perfect to remembering her this April from passing away four years ago," Amelia's mom, Samantha Attaway, said. "I said at the time, well, Amelia's a great name for a giraffe and my best friends jumped on that straight away and said, 'Oh, wouldn't that be great?'"

The last day Amelia could walk, she went on a special behind-the-scenes tour of the zoo where she got to feed and meet the giraffes — her favorite animal. 

"She walked around and fed them and really exerted a lot of energy at that time," Attaway said. "We did not know that was going to be the last day she could walk. We didn't that would be the last time she could voluntarily open her eyes."

Amelia's family and friends have raised over $2,500 dollars and are still taking donations to memorialize Amelia forever as the name of the new giraffe. Every cent of the money goes towards giraffe conservation, which the new baby giraffe will play a large role in as giraffes are facing a dramatic population decrease in the wild. They were uplisted to 'Vulnerable' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List in November of 2016. 

"I could not think of a better memorial for my daughter then naming a giraffe after her," Attaway said. "It's really hard to know to remember a child. Cemeteries, gravestones just don't seem appropriate. You just really have to remember the love that a child has for everything in life." 

If you wish to help make this a reality, you can contribute to the "Amelia's Fundraiser" Venmo account. The deadline for bids to name the calf is Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:55 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:55:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:57 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:06 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly