'The loss of one life is one loss too many:' Hundreds remember those killed in 2017 traffic collisions

Hundreds gathered for SCDPS' annual memorial service remembering those who died in highway traffic accidents. (Source: WIS)

Dealing with the death of a loved one is never easy, especially when it happens suddenly.

Hundreds of family members and friends came out to Lexington Baptist Church for the annual South Carolina Department of Public Safety memorial service to remember traffic fatality victims. In 2017, 988 motorists lost their lives on South Carolina roadways.

The memorial service has been held annually since 1988 to remember residents and visitors who lost their lives on South Carolina’s highways.

The goal is to educate the public in an effort to prevent future loss of life on the state’s roads.

“When law enforcement and first responders gather at this ceremony each year, we see the reality and enormity of losing a loved one in a motor vehicle collision,” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith. “The pain we see on the faces of grieving families is an important reminder to us of our duty and mission to keep striving for Target Zero highway deaths.”

Bobbi Jackson lost her grandson, Aiden, in a car crash in 2011.

She said she comes to the memorial every year with a goal to help others never feel the pain she once did.

“There are opportunities for us to celebrate his short life and to also bring attention to infant death and injuries on our highways,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s advice to other’s who may be going through a similar tragedy is to take it day-by-day.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.