'You can't tell me that people can't change.' Hearts for Inmates rally pushes for prison reform

Hearts for Inmates supporters gathered for a *We Shall Overcome Rally* on the steps of the State House, Saturday afternoon.

The rally touched on topics like excessive sentencing and mass incarceration. Hearts for Inmates members from across the state met at the State Capitol to emphasize the need for action on policy issues. The group’s founder, Erica Fielder, says even inmates should be able to plan for a tomorrow.

“You can’t tell me that people can’t change," Fielder said. "You can’t tell me that you’re willing to forgive who it is that you want to forgive but you’re telling this person over here that they don’t qualify for it. I don’t understand that. We all fall short. We see it every single day. We all fall short. So, here at Hearts for Inmates, we don’t judge people.”

Hearts for Inmates members continue to advocate for policy changes that include expanding parole eligibility for no-parole offenses and improving the conditions for confinement.

