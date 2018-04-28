West Columbia Riverwalk back open after flooding earlier in the week

WCPD shared this picture to show the flooding that caused the West Columbia Riverwalk to close on Tuesday. (Source: West Columbia Police Department)

The area of the West Columbia Riverwalk Park that was closed due to flooding this week is now back open, according to city officials.

With the reopening, the entire Riverwalk is now back open to the public.

Officials announced Tuesday that a portion of the Riverwalk between Moffatt Street and the Jarvis Klapman Road Bridge was temporarily closed after the area experienced flooding.

