'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted by Richland County apprehended

Richland County deputies have apprehended a man wanted in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of one person earlier this week.

Deputies say Tremaine Tavar Richardson, 30, turned himself in after word spread of his wanted status. He is facing charges of murder and child endangerment.

On Thursday, deputies responded to the 400 block of Crane Creek Drive for a shots fired call. A victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body was transported to the hospital where they later died. The victim was identified by the Richland County Coroner as 24-year-old Dayton Rashae Hoefer.

Deputies said they believed the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Hoefer and Richardson.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

