Report: Bowen invited to NBA Draft Combine

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -- According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Andy Staples, South Carolina's Brian Bowen has been invited to the 2018 NBA Draft Combine. Bowen declared for the NBA Draft on April 18 without hiring an agent, remaining eligible to return to school, where he is currently ineligible to play as the NCAA continues to review his case as he was reportedly involved in the Louisville basketball scandal.

The Gamecocks forward has until May 30, ten days after the conclusion of the combine in Chicago, to remove himself from the NBA Draft in order to return to school.

The 6-7, 195-pound forward was a McDonald's All-American in the Class of 2017, a five-star recruit ranked the No. 13 overall player and No. 4 small forward.

He enrolled at Louisville in the Fall of 2017 and began taking classes. In late September when the FBI brought four college basketball coaches up on federal fraud and corruption charges, Bowen was linked. In those documents were details alleging Bowen, who was not mentioned by name, was steered to Louisville by his father, who was to receive $100,000 from an agent and an ADIDAS rep. As the investigation continues, Bowen remains ineligible by the NCAA. He spent the second half of the Gamecocks 2017-18 season on the bench for home games was allowed to practice with the team in Columbia.

Gamecocks forward Chris Silva, a First-Team All-SEC selection and SEC co-Defensive Player of the Year, also declared for the NBA Draft with a year of eligibility remaining. He also has not hired an agent. There has been no indication as of Friday night that Silva has been invited to the combine.

