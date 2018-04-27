19-year-old Gaston mom arrested after infant transported to hospital with broken ribs, leg

Grace Imholte, 19, is facing charges of child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child after her infant son was found to have six broken ribs, a fractured leg, and bleeding in the white of his eye. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

A 19-year-old mother has been arrested and charged with child abuse after her infant son was transported to the hospital with six broken ribs, a fractured leg, and bleeding to the white of the child's eye.

Grace Imholte, of Gaston, is also facing unlawful neglect of a child after investigators discovered she had waited 10 days to take the child to the hospital for his injuries. Investigators also believe Imholte caused the injuries.

“When the baby was finally taken to the hospital, doctors noted his injuries were consistent with child abuse and investigators with the Irmo Police Department were called in,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “During their investigation, it was determined the incidents happened in our jurisdiction and we took on the case. Medical professionals said the baby was unable to tolerate formula due to the severity of his rib fractures and we’re grateful the abuse was discovered before his condition worsened.”

Imholte is detained within the Lexington County Detention Center.

