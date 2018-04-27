SC State’s Leonard taken in second round of NFL Draft

Another South Carolina State football player has found a home in the NFL.

Bulldogs linebacker and two-time MEAC Defensive Player of the Year Darius Leonard was taken in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

“He’s got all the ingredients for being a great pro,” SC State head coach Buddy Pough said. “The game is so spread out today until those guys have to have a guy that can play in space as well as playing some of the hard-nosed stuff and he just fits the bill as a prototypical guy of today’s game.”

Leonard led SC State this past season with 113 tackles, eight sacks, and 10 quarterback hurries. The redshirt senior from Lake View also had three interceptions during his final year in Orangeburg.

During his tenure at SC State, Leonard tallied 394 tackles, 53 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, and seven interceptions. He was named an FCS All-American this year by the Associated Press this season. He also landed a spot on the Butkus Award watch list.

Leonard becomes the eighth player drafted from South Carolina State since 2000. He is the Bulldogs’ first linebacker to be selected in the NFL Draft since Ervin Parker was selected by the Buffalo Bills in 1980. Leonard is the fifth player to be taken in the second round from SC State.

