40-year sentence upheld for SC fugitive convicted of sexual assault of a minor

Eric English, 30, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his conviction of sexual assault of a minor under the age of 11. (Source: South Carolina Department of Corrections)

A 30-year-old man convicted of sexual assault of a minor under the age of 11 had his 40-year sentence upheld after having been extradited in from Florida.

Eric English, who was convicted by a jury in 20 minutes, fled South Carolina after being released on his own recognizance and was arrested in Naples, Florida. Physical evidence and the testimony of the victim, all presented in English's absence, led to his conviction and sentencing.

English was arrested after a multi-state manhunt ensued and was finally returned to Lexington County in March.

English originally filed a motion to have his sentence reconsidered, but Judge Eugene Griffith denied the motion and upheld the sentence.

"Our office is dedicated to seeking justice for victims in our circuit," Solicitor Rick Hubbard said. "This little girl was brave enough to testify during the trial and it is our hope that she has closure. English will be in the Department of Corrections where he belongs.”

