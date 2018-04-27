Sumter man accused of leaving child in apartment after he murdered the mother appears in court

Alonzo Shaw, 50, remains in custody, accused of killing the mother of his child, 31-year-old Lois Smith.

A Sumter man accused of leaving his child in the apartment where he killed the child's mother appeared in court on Friday.

Alonzo Shaw, 50, remains in custody, accused of killing the mother of his child, 31-year-old Lois Smith. Police say his two-year-old, whom he shares with the victim, was found inside the apartment at the same time the body was found. Now, Shaw faces several charges including unlawful neglect of a child, and murder.

Shaw also faces charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Family and friends say they hadn’t heard from Smith since earlier this week and became concerned. After authorities were contacted, Smith’s body was found inside her Sumter County apartment around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect was taken into custody later that same night. A cause of death has not yet been determined. Because of the murder charge, the bond will be set or denied at a later hearing.

The victim’s sisters were inside Friday’s hearing and though they declined to speak on camera, they were visibly upset while leaving the courtroom. The women could be heard crying out, saying they want to see more remorse from the suspect.

