Midlands Gives: Irmo HS Ed Foundation 'brings education to life' - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands Gives: Irmo HS Ed Foundation 'brings education to life'

By Emily Scarlett, Reporter/Anchor
Connect
IRMO, SC (WIS) -

As we gear up for Midlands Gives, the 24-hour long donation drive coming up next week, WIS News 10 continues to highlight some of the nonprofits participating this year, like the Irmo High School Education Foundation.

It’s an organization staffed entirely by volunteers who raise private funds to support and enhance educational programs, as well as provide scholarships at Irmo High School.

Teachers say the programs and equipment purchased with the money raised have provided the hands-on materials that truly bring education to life. Students in a multimedia program at Irmo High say the Education Foundation has completely changed their classroom experience.

“I didn’t think that we were going to have a teleprompter or cameras that were very high quality for what we were doing and everything’s just been so amazing and I genuinely enjoy everything that I do in this class,” Irmo High School junior Kayla Waddy said.

She also says it gives students an opportunity to shine, outside of sports.

“A lot of kids who aren’t athletically inclined, they still want to be able to do something and to feel like they can actually indulge in what they want to do and so," Waddy said. "I feel like donating to the multimedia and some of the arts is actually very important.”

A chairperson for the Irmo High School Education Foundation says they’re excited to be a part of Midlands Gives. They say 100 percent of the donations they earn will go right back to Irmo High School.

