Infant placed in DSS custody after mother's arrest in bizarre series of events

An infant has been placed into the Department of Social Services custody after a bizarre turn of events ended with the child's mother arrested by the Columbia Police Department.

According to a CPD incident report, Tiffony Culbreath, 39, dropped her infant daughter off at a neighbor's house, telling the neighbor she had to run to the store. However, the report said, Culbreath managed to take the keys to the neighbor's 2007 Pontiac G6 and drive off in the car without permission.

A short time later, the report said, the neighbor noticed her car keys were missing and attempted to call Culbreath several times before police arrived.

The report goes on to say the neighbor finally managed to contact Culbreath, but Culbreath said the stolen car was stolen -- again -- while she was pumping gas for it.

According to the report, police located Culbreath and arrested her. Culbreath, the report said, then admitted to stealing the neighbor's car and that it had been stolen again by an unknown women she'd picked up and gave a ride to for money.

Culbreath was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Her daughter was placed in DSS custody because she was left with someone else for an extended period of time, her arrest on grand larceny, and a previous history with DSS.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.