Coroner identifies man, 24, as victim in late Thursday shooting

The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in a late evening Richland County shooting.

According to Gary Watts, Dayton Rashae Hoefer, 24, was shot just before 5:30 p.m. on Crane Creek Drive. Thursday and immediately transported to Palmetto Health Richland where he died almost 15 minutes later.

Watts says a gunshot wound to the torso killed Hoefer.

An investigation is ongoing.

