RCSD investigating deadly shooting

Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened April 27.

The incident happened on Caine Creek Road in Columbia.

Two friends reportedly took the victim to the hospital where the victim later died.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.



