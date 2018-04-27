This officer boogied down at a South Carolina prom for special needs students

RCSD Sgt. Kellye Hendricks was spotted dancing at the Dreher High School special needs prom. (Source: RCSD Facebook)

An officer with the Richland County Sheriff's Department was spotted boogieing down recently at a high school prom.

RCSD Sergeant Kellye Hendrick enjoyed the Special Needs Prom at Dreher High School. She is seen having a good time and possibly learning a few dance moves from a talented Dreher High School student.

Hendrick is part of the RCSD Community Action Team, which is made up of officers whose mission is to unite the community that they serve, RCSD says.

The department says that the group's purpose is to help solve problems in the community by using community-oriented policing methods and gathering information about issues in the community.

It's clear that dancing is a great way to unite the community and get some wiggles out at the same time.

But she wasn't the only one - a number of other members of the sheriff's department joined in on the fun.

