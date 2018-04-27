Sen. Lindsey Graham: President Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize

North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site, multiple news organizations reported. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

As the world watches the peace talks between North Korea and South Korea with renewed interest, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham believes one man deserves all the credit -- and a coveted award to boot.

Graham said President Donald Trump is deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize assuming peace talks between the nations come up with a plan to denuclearize the north and lead to lasting cooperation.

"Donald Trump convinced North Korea and China he was serious about bringing about change," Graham said in a tweet. "We're not there yet, but if this happens, President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize."

The once-dueling Korean nations have been engaged in serious peace talks for the first time in decades. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean president Moon Jae-in shook hands for the first time ever Friday.

Trump, meanwhile, tweeted excitedly about the meeting.

"KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea," Trump said.

The talks come following a year of tensions between the Koreas and the United States following Trump's election. Trump has also pledged to meet with Un in the summer.

