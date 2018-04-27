Camden High School seniors walk through elementary schools to inspire young peers

Seniors at Camden High School encouraged young students to do their best by visiting their younger peers on Wednesday.

Graduating seniors walked through their former elementary schools in caps and gowns to inspire the young elementary students. It was also a reward to the high schoolers for reaching their milestone.

One elementary school that was on the list was Jackson School.

"It's important that our young people see the end result of what they're doing. And it's important for the elementary school teachers to see the students," Principal of Camden High School Dan Matthews said.

Camden High School officials say they began the program last year and they want to do it annually.

