Airport High School raises over $54K for summer camp for cancer patients

After a nearly 10 day-long charity drive in the beginning of March, students at Airport High School revealed just how much money was raised for Camp Kemo.

More than $54,000 will now be donated to the camp, which will help well over 50 children who have been diagnosed with cancer or blood disorders and their siblings attend the camp.

The drive is now in its 20th year of raising funds for Camp Kemo and each year raises more money through creative activities at the school and spirit nights in the community.

When the school began raising money for the charity in 1998, $10,000 was raised. Organizers say they expect to raise over $60,000 before this school year is over.

"It leaves someone speechless that these phenomenal teenagers in such a short amount of time can raise such an incredible amount of money that does so much for us," Camp Kemo's Cassandra Shea said.

While WIS was at the reveal of how much money was raised for Camp Kemo, we also had the opportunity to surprise two of their staff members with Matt Mungo from Mungo Homes that they are our latest Community Builders.

The nominations for teacher Daniel Bailey and staff member Mallory Deaver were sent months a part and independent of one another. They were nominated by fellow colleagues who could not say enough about the contributions Bailey and Deaver make daily to their students and staff at AHS.

Tune in to WIS on Wednesday May 2 at 7 p.m. for the full story and at look at the teachers' impacts on the students and the community.

