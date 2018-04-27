National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helps dispose of unused prescriptions in Midlands

Multiple locations in the Midlands will participate in Take Back Day. (Source: National Take Back Day)

Have you ever wondered what to do with those medications hanging around in your medicine cabinet?

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is holding a national event to dispose of those drugs and help prevent them from getting into the wrong hands.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the DEA will host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in the Midlands. The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by turning in unused prescription drugs.

There are multiple places around the Midlands serving as drop off locations with no questions asked.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs in 2015. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs came from family and friends, and often from the home medicine cabinet.

Each Take Back Day has a great turnout. Nearly 500 tons of medication are collected nationwide and over 4,000 law enforcement officers participate.

There are some small guidelines for certain spots so check your drop off location.



If you miss the event on Saturday, the Newberry Sheriffs Office has a drop box in the lobby that's available during normal business hours.

This service is also free and anonymous and no questions will be asked.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.