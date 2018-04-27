FIRST ALERT: Wonderful spring forecast for Friday

First Alert Weather Highlights:

Great spring weather over the next several days with warm daytime highs and pleasant overnight lows. Skies will be mostly sunny and clear at night.

Cloud be close to 90 degrees by the end of next week.

Time for fun in the sun!

High pressure will move in and rule the forecast over the next several days. Look for a mix of sun and clouds today. A few showers may be around this morning, otherwise a fantastic Friday!

We'll see more sunshine, dry conditions and warming temperatures over the next 7-8 days with highs in the upper 80s by the end of next week.

BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

Forecast:

Today: A few morning showers with areas of patchy fog then becoming partly cloudy. Highs upper 70s



Tonight: Fair and cool. Lows lower 50s



Saturday: Partly cloudy. High near 80



Sunday: Sunny. Highs lower 70s

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.