FIRST ALERT: Wonderful spring forecast for Friday

First Alert Weather Highlights:
Time for fun in the sun!
High pressure will move in and rule the forecast over the next several days. Look for a mix of sun and clouds today. A few showers may be around this morning, otherwise a fantastic Friday!
We'll see more sunshine, dry conditions and warming temperatures over the next 7-8 days with highs in the upper 80s by the end of next week.
BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER
SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC
Forecast:
Today: A few morning showers with areas of patchy fog then becoming partly cloudy. Highs upper 70s
Tonight: Fair and cool. Lows lower 50s
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High near 80
Sunday: Sunny. Highs lower 70s
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.