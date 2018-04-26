Deputies investigating fatal shooting on Crane Creek Drive

Richland County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday evening.

Deputies responded just before 5:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Crane Creek Drive.

Investigators determined that a victim was shot in the upper body following an altercation. Two friends took the victim to a local hospital where the victim later died.

Deputies say the investigation is still ongoing. Check back for updates.

